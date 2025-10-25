Montage of unusual NYC subway rides goes viral, sparking debate

A video montage of New York City’s subway system has gone viral, sparking a fierce online debate about the daily reality of the world’s busiest transit network, and whether it represents vibrant city life or a failing chaotic system.



The video originally posted by Journalist Emilio G on X (formerly known as Twitter) has amassed over 2.8 million views.

In the montage, various subway scenes have been merged including performers, a live snake handler, and a person in a kitten costume, presenting a surreal snapshot of life underground.

The clip drew strong reactions from outside observers. The former West Virginia legislator Derrick Evans reacted to the video stating, “Is this really an average day on the NYC subway? I have no clue. Never rode on a NYC subway before. After watching this, I don’t think I want to either.”

The scenes were characterized by many users on the internet as disorganized and repulsive and some of the users likened the atmosphere to a circus.

However, some defended it by claiming that the viral video is an exaggerated version and is over-edited.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) documented improvements in operation, such as 11% reduction in delays in early 2025.

On the contrary, the safety issues such as recent assaults and deaths in subway surfing remain a serious matter that is still trying to instil fear in people.

The New York City Subway is among the oldest and largest rapid transit systems, beginning operations in 1904 and serving an estimated 2.04 billion riders per annum.

The 24/7 work system is a lifeblood of the city and this viral video has again put it at the center of discussion of the peculiarities and character of New York life.