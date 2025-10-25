Dolly Parton's inner circle fears THIS will come back 'to bite her'

Dolly Parton turns down her inner circle's advice: 'She's not invincible'

Dolly Parton has reportedly worried her inner circle as she continues to work after being afflicted by kidney stones.

Radar Online reported that the 79-year-old American actress, singer, and songwriter did not attend an event due to her health problems, but she has refused to take a break from work, which has raised concerns among her family and friends.

Following the death of her husband, Cark Dean, in March this year, Parton has been working extremely hard and her extreme physical efforts at an advanced age have taken a toll on her health.

The insider told the outlet, “Everyone has been begging her to slow down – but her answer is always that Carl would want her to keep working, and it makes her happy.”

“But she’s struggling and hasn’t given herself any time to grieve. With the way she’s been pushing herself, it was only a matter of time before it came back to bite her,” the source stated.

Parton is not paying heed to her deteriorating health, as the kidney stones might damage the organ if they are not treated timely.

The insider said, “The good news is she will recover. The worry, of course, is that if she doesn’t slow down and start taking care of her health, she’ll end up with something worse.

“She may think she’s invincible, but she’s not. Her friends worry that she’s going to work herself into the ground. They’re desperately trying to talk sense into her,” the source concluded.