'He let it rip': Adam Brody on Seth Rogen's acting

Adam Brody raves about Seth Rogen in 'Nobody Wants This' S2

In season two of Nobody Wants This, Seth Rogen brought a lot of energy; that's what his co-star Adam Brody says.



In a chat with People, the 45-year-old adds, "He just let it rip. He and Kate Berlant, who I'm also a huge fan of, just went way off-script, and I just got to buckle up and hang on, and yeah, that was a dynamic."

"He's incredibly gregarious, and he's identifiably Jewish, which is important," Adam says about Seth, who plays Neil, a progressive rabbi. "Listen, he'd be great to have in any way, shape or form."

He is a "rock and roll rabbi to Noah's more buttoned-up one," says the Jennifer's Body star. "I think he's just a great fit."

In season two, Leighton Meester, who is Adam's wife, also made an appearance in a guest role, and he calls working with her on set a "date night" of sorts, adding, "by driving to work together and getting a little alone time."

In return, the star raves about her experience on set, stating, "I was really taken by everybody's kindness and their talent, and how that whole show came together. I know that everyone has so much fun on it, and when I went on, I mean, it was one of the most fun times that I've had on a set."

Nobody Wants This is streaming on Netflix.