'Regretting You' stars McKenna Grace, Mason Thames on 'It Ends With Us' mess

'Regretting You' stars McKenna Grace, Mason Thames share thoughts on 'It Ends With Us' drama

Regretting You stars McKenna Grace and Mason Thames had no qualms about starring in an adaptation of a Colleen Hoover novel amid the It Ends With Us drama.

It Ends With Us starred Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni in lead roles, with Baldoni also directing the film. Months after the films’ release, Lively sued the director, accusing him of sexual harassment and launching a smear campaign against her. Baldoni responded with a countersuit, alleging defamation and extortion.

During a new interview while promoting Regretting You, Mason and McKenna were asked if they were worried about starring in a Collen Hoover adaptation after the mess of It Ends With Us.

"It's just a vastly different vibe and topics," Thames said of the two films.

"Yeah, it's a completely different film, different everything," Grace added, in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. "And I think that we just went into it making a film as we normally would, and trying to make the best film we could outside of any other [influences]."

"When Mason and I first met, we went and saw that film," she added. "Because we wanted to go and prepare for this."

Regretting You follows mother and daughter duo Morgan (Allison Williams), and Clara (Grace), who deal with two family deaths while discovering a betrayal. Dave Franco, Scott Eastwood, and Willa Fitzgerald makeup the rest of the main cast.