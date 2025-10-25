Johnny Depp reveals how Tim Burton helped him continue filming 'Sweeny Todd'

Johnny Depp reveals heartwarming thing Tim Burton did while making 'Sweeny Todd'

Johnny Depp is ever grateful for Tim Burton’s kindness during the filming of 2007 film Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street.

In filmmaker Tara Wood's new four-part docuseries Tim Burton: Life in the Line, Depp shares insight into his relationship with the director.

Advertisement

Depp revealed that Burton, who’d become family to him by that time, made major "sacrifices" during that filming.

"Tim made huge sacrifices on Sweeney," he shared. The Ed Wood star revealed that his daughter Lily-Rose, who was only 7 at the time, developed a form of kidney failure.

"Her kidneys were shutting down. She had contracted E. coli. They put her on dialysis, and I had to call Tim and basically say, 'Hey man, I'm going to have to drop out of Sweeney. I'm sorry, but I can't work until my baby's better,' " Depp recounted.

"And [Burton] went 'No. Don't even talk like that, man. Whatever we have to do, we'll do. She's going to be fine. We'll make it work,' " he continued.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star shared that he and Paradis "lived in that hospital for a good three, three and-a-half weeks" while Lily-Rose was sick.

"Tim, of course, being Tim, came by the day after I called and brought flowers, the great uncle and godfather that he is," he gushed. "Pretty special, very lucky."

Johnny Depp shares daughter Lily-Rose, now 26, and son Jack, 23, with ex Vanessa Paradis.