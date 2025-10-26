Dolly Parton faking smiles as she continues to mourn husband: Source

Photo: Dolly Parton unable to hold it all together as late husband Carl Dean haunts her till date: Source

Dolly Parton is desperately attempting to sound upbeat.

However, insiders revealed the country legend is struggling deeply after her husband Carl Dean’s death.

According to RadarOnline.com, following Dean's passing in March this year, Parton has been throwing herself into work, which is beginning to take a toll on her health.

“Dolly simply will not stop, and she’s hardly taken a breath since Carl passed away,” confided an insider.

“Only a few days after he died, she made an appearance at Dollywood to celebrate the park’s 40th anniversary, and she’s been going like that ever since.”

The source went on to share that Parton’s nonstop work ethic may be her way of coping.

“She hasn’t broken a single commitment — at least not until she got sick,” they added.

Her friends are reportedly worried that the 79-year-old singer's grief is catching up to her.

“She’s trying to stay strong, but everyone can see she’s exhausted. Working nonstop isn’t healing her pain — it’s masking it,” the insider explained before moving to a new topic.