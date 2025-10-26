Virginia Giuffre's ex-boyfriend breaks silence on horrifying time with Andrew

Virginia Giuffre’s ex-boyfriend is opening up about the time she was first trafficked to Prince Andrew.



In a bombshell confession, Tony Figueroa reveals Virginia was left shaking after the experience and immediately called him

Tony tells the Sun on Sunday: “I remember that call clearly. She was terrified. Her voice was shaking the whole time.

“I was also absolutely terrified something would happen to her.

“We talked about the death of Diana. This man was so powerful, he was literally a prince.”

Tony, who was in the US at the time, said: “What could I have done? I wasn’t in the country. Who would believe me if something bad happened to her?”

Tony said: “When she called she told me, ‘I don’t know what I could have done – what can I do? He’s a prince!’.

“This is one of the richest, most powerful families in the world,” he noted.