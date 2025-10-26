PM Shehbaz Sharif to visit Saudi Arabia next week to attend FII9 summit

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif meets Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia HRH Mohammad Bin Salman Al Saud on the sidelines of One Water Summit in Riyadh on December 3, 2024. — PID

DPM Dar, cabinet members to accompany PM Shehbaz: FO

Adds premier to explore avenues for enhanced cooperation

Discussion will also cover regional and global issues, says FO

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will visit Saudi Arabia at the invitation of Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman from October 27 to 29, 2025, to participate in the ninth edition of the Future Investment Initiative (FII9), the Foreign Office said in a statement on Sunday.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar, as well as senior cabinet ministers and officials, will accompany the premier.

The high-profile delegation will represent Pakistan at the global forum, which gathers world leaders, investors, policymakers, and innovators under the theme: “The Key to Prosperity: Unlocking New Frontiers of Growth.”

It added that thematic discussions will address global challenges and opportunities, focusing on key topics such as innovation, sustainability, economic inclusion, and geopolitical shifts.

During his stay, the FO said that PM Shehbaz will engage with the Saudi leadership to explore avenues for enhanced cooperation in the trade, investment, energy, and human resource sectors.

The discussions will also cover regional and global issues of mutual interest and concern.

On the sidelines of FII9, the prime minister will also interact with leaders from other participating countries and heads of international organisations, it added.

"These exchanges will highlight Pakistan’s investment potential and its readiness to pursue collaborations in sustainable development, in line with the "Think, Exchange, and Act” model."

"This visit underscores Pakistan’s commitment to advancing economic diplomacy and fostering strategic partnerships in investment, technology, and sustainable development," the FO concluded.

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have moved to further deepen their longstanding relationship by expanding cooperation beyond traditional areas of engagement, following a series of agreements signed over the past year.

During PM Shehbaz's visit to Riyadh on September 18, both countries signed a landmark defence pact. As per the agreement, an attack on one nation will be considered an attack against both.