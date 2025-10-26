Inter-school competition highlights students' voices on bullying, gender-based violence

Actor Gohar Rasheed and Kubra Khan attend an inter-school art competition held in Karachi. — The News

An inter-school art competition was organised in Karachi to promote awareness about the importance of creating safe and inclusive spaces for all.

The event was held under a collaborative initiative by Aahung and Right To Play, aimed at educating students on issues related to gender-based violence.

Through creative expression, the competition encouraged participants to explore themes such as empathy, respect, emotional intelligence, and inclusion.

Through this curriculum, students have learned how to recognise bullying, manage emotions, and contribute to building safer and more respectful school environments.

The art competition provided them with a creative platform to express their understanding of these concepts and showcase how they envision safe spaces in their daily lives.

More than 50 schools participated, with students presenting powerful artwork around the theme “Be Someone’s Safe Space.” The pieces reflected their insights on kindness, empathy, and standing up against bullying and discrimination.

Celebrities Gohar Rasheed and Kubra Khan also joined the event, engaging with students and sharing their thoughts on promoting respect, inclusion, and compassion within schools.

Three winners were selected for their exceptional creativity and messaging, while all participants contributed to amplifying the call for safer, more supportive learning spaces.