Punjab revises school timings amid worsening smog

Student rides a bicycle to school amid dense smog in Lahore, November 24, 2021. — Reuters

LAHORE: The Punjab government has revised the school timings in response to the worsening smog in the province, and now, the daily sessions will kick off from 8:45am.

The announcement was made by Punjab Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat on his X account on Sunday, who said that the decision was taken in light of the current smog situation.

Starting Monday, schools across Punjab will conduct classes from 8:45am to 1:30pm, allowing students to continue their learning in a safer environment.



In line with the trends of recent years, Lahore ranked as the most polluted city globally today, with heavy smog enveloping the city and its surroundings.

According to IQAir — the air quality monitoring platform — Lahore recorded a US Air Quality Index (AQI) of 349 at 9:43 am, placing it in the “hazardous” category.

The PM2.5 concentration was measured at 249.5 µg/m³ — nearly 50 times higher than the World Health Organisation's (WHO) annual air quality guideline.

The toxic haze has left the province shrouded for days, reducing visibility and causing widespread health complaints, including throat irritation, breathing difficulties, and itchy eyes.

Public health experts have advised residents to limit outdoor activity and wear protective masks when necessary.



