George Clooney makes shock confession about Hollywood

George Clooney just revealed that Hollywood stars are "not allowed to get old."

The 64-year-old actor portrays the fictional big screen icon Jay Kelly in the upcoming Netflix movie of the same name, and he has reflected on the relationship between film fans and the stars they grow up watching.

He told Empire magazine: "You really do live your life through people's actors and pictures.”

"And you're not allowed to get old. I have people come [up to] me all the time saying, 'You're a lot older than I thought.' Like, f*** off! I'm 64!" he hilariously added.

Clooney also recalled a scene from the film where his character is watching his life on screen, and the clips are all from the actor's other real-life roles over the years.

He said: "There's a weird thing where the older you get, the more you look at this stuff and go, 'Wow, that was a long time ago.' From my eyes, it was a minute ago.”

"That's why I love that line in the movie when [a fan of Jay Kelly] says, 'When I see you, I see my whole live,'” the Wolfs star added.

He continued, "I get it, man. I became friends with Gregory Peck and I felt like that.”

"I'd be sitting there with him, he'd be telling a story, and I'm just watching him thinking, 'Dude, this guy's in To Kill A Mockingbird!' You know where you were when you saw The Omen the first time. Roman Holiday," George Clooney concluded.