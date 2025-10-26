25 terrorists killed in cross-border infiltration bids amid Pak-Afghan talks

Pakistan Army soldiers stand guard in Bannu, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, on July 2, 2014. — Reuters/File

The security forces have thwarted infiltration bids by two large groups of Indian-sponsored terrorists, Fitna al-Khawarij, and eliminated 25 infiltrators during separate actions along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, the military's media wing said on Sunday.

These infiltration bids from Afghanistan were witnessed at a time when delegations of Islamabad and Kabul are engaged in peace talks in Turkiye following a Doha-brokered ceasefire after deadly clashes between the neighbouring countries.



The security forces picked up movements of two large groups of militants, opposite general area Ghaki, Kurram district, and Spinwam, North Waziristan district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on October 24-25, who were trying to infiltrate through the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

It added that troops precisely and skillfully engaged the groups in Spinwam and killed 15 militants, including four suicide bombers.

In another operation in Kurram's Ghaki general area, 10 infiltrating militants were killed by the security personnel. A large number of weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the killed infiltrating Khwarij.

During the intense fire exchanges, five soldiers embraced martyrdom, including Havildar Manzoor Hussain, 35, resident of Ghizar district, Sepoy Nauman Ilyas Kiyani, 23, resident of Poonch district, Sepoy Muhammad Adil, 24, resident of Kasur district, Sepoy Shah Jehan, 25, resident of Vehari district, and Sepoy Ali Asghar, 25, resident of Pak Pattan district.

The ISPR stated that the infiltration attempts "cast doubts on the intentions of the Interim Afghan Government with regard to addressing the issue of terrorism emanating from its soil".

Pakistan has consistently been asking the Taliban regime to ensure effective border management on their side of the border and is expected to fulfil its obligations under the Doha Agreement and deny the use of Afghan soil by khwarij against Pakistan.

Reaffirming the pledge, the ISPR said: "The security forces of Pakistan remain resolute and unwavering in their commitment to defend the nation's frontiers, and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve."

"A sanitisation operation is being conducted to eliminate any other Indian-sponsored kharji found in the area," said the military's media wing.

It also vowed: "Relentless counterterrorism campaign under vision 'Azm-e-Istehkam' (as approved by Federal Apex Committee on National Action Plan) by security forces and law enforcement agencies of Pakistan will continue at full pace to wipe out the menace of foreign-sponsored and supported terrorism from the country."

Pakistan has recently extended the closure of border crossings with Afghanistan for an indefinite period, citing the security situation, after tensions rose between Islamabad and Kabul following clashes earlier this month that killed dozens on both sides in the worst fighting since the Taliban's 2021 takeover of Kabul.

The border clashes were triggered after Islamabad demanded that Kabul control militants who attack Pakistan across their shared border, saying they operated from havens in Afghanistan.

A ceasefire was agreed in talks hosted by Qatar and Turkey last weekend and is holding between the two sides, but the border trade remains closed.