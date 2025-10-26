Reba McEntire set to marry Rex Linn 'without a prenup'

Reba McEntire ignores her pal's THIS advice before marrying Rex Linn

It is being reported that Reba McEntire is not paying heed to her close friend’s advice before getting married to Rex Linn.

According to Radar Online, the 70-year-old American singer and actress is preparing to tie the knot with her burly honey Linn in a dream wedding ceremony but she is not getting him to sing a prenup that will eventually protect her $95 million fortune in case of their separation.

McEntire’s bold decision has worried her inner circle because the Young Sheldon star, Linn’s net worth is estimated to be just $5 million, which is nothing as compared to what the Happy’s Place star has accumulated in her decades-long career in the entertainment world.

The insider revealed, "Rex is worth $5 million to her $95 million, and that's troubling to a lot of people in her world if she's so keen to go through with the wedding without a prenup.”

"They're happy for her and want her to have the best in life, but she's still pulling in so much more money than him and if the marriage goes belly up, she'll be coughing up a bundle to him,” the source noted.

McEntire wholeheartedly believes in her husband-to-be and thinks there should not be any need to discuss the finances before tying the knot but her friends fear things may turn upside down even if the star is happy.

The insider quipped, "She believes he's her soulmate and she doesn't see any need to put their net worth in a draconian document.”

"But things can change in relationships, and they often do. People in her star status need to look out for themselves and sadly, Reba's not doing it. She's a veteran of two failed marriages, so the feeling is she should know better,” the source concluded.

It is pertinent to mention that Reba McEntire and Rex Linn announced their engagement on the red carpet of the 2025 Emmy Awards.