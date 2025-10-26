US seeks to expand strategic relationship with Pakistan, says Rubio

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio gestures as he speaks during a roundtable at the White House in Washington, DC, US, October 8, 2025. — Reuters

Rubio calls India “mature” in diplomatic approach.

US aims for balanced ties across South Asia.

Partnership with Pakistan not at India’s expense: Rubio.

WASHINGTON: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said that Washington sees “an opportunity to expand its strategic relationship with Pakistan,” stressing that this engagement is not at the expense of America’s friendship with India.

During a press briefing, Secretary Rubio was asked whether India had expressed concerns over Washington’s growing strategic engagement and stronger relations with Pakistan.

“They really haven’t – I mean, we know they’re concerned for obvious reasons because of the tensions that have existed between Pakistan and India historically,” he said, according to the transcript of the briefing on the State Department's website.

He noted that India has to understand that the United States must maintain relations with multiple partners.

“We see an opportunity to expand our strategic relationship with Pakistan,” Rubio said, adding that this was part of Washington’s broader policy to work with nations where common interests align.

He reiterated that America's evolving ties with Pakistan would not undermine its relationship with India, which he described as “deep, historic, and important.”

When asked whether the relations stemmed from Islamabad’s appreciation of Washington’s role in helping avert a potential war between India and Pakistan, Rubio said the renewed engagement with Pakistan had begun even before the conflict, as the US had expressed interest in rebuilding a “strategic partnership” with Islamabad.

He noted that both sides had a long history of cooperation, particularly in counterterrorism, and that Washington was keen to expand the relationship beyond security matters.

“But I think it’s a very encouraging thing that that relationship has strengthened the way that it has, and I don’t think it comes at the expense, or instead of a good relationship with India, or anybody else for that matter,” he added.

The statement comes against the backdrop of improving relations between the two countries following a prolonged diplomatic chill.

An early breakthrough came in March when Pakistan's intelligence services handed over an Islamic State Khorasan operative accused of orchestrating a 2021 Kabul bombing that killed 180 people, including 13 US soldiers.

Later, US President Donald Trump brokered a ceasefire between Pakistan and India after both countries engaged in a military showdown in May 2025, the worst between the old foes in decades. Citing his role in defusing tensions between neighbouring countries, Pakistan recommended Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize.

Meanwhile, the US president has always praised Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief of Army Staff, Field Marshal Asim Munir, on multiple occasions.