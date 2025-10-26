Meghan Markle's 'incredibly stupid' mistake 'led to' publicist's resignation

Meghan Markle's mistake 'leads to' publicist's resignation

Meghan Markle has lost her tenth publicist in five years after making a huge blunder in a video, per a royal expert.

Publicist Emily Robinson joined the Sussexes in June. She resigned a few weeks ago, and an expert believes it’s due to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex going against her advice.

Royal biographer Ingrid Seward argued that Meghan made an "incredibly stupid" mistake by posting a video of her driving through the same tunnel where Diana died in an accident.

The said video was a BTS of Meghan’s trip to the city for the Paris Fashion Week.

Ingrid told the Sun: "So, of course, everyone said, oh, she’s following the route that Diana took. Well, she probably may have been, or she may not have been, but how incredibly stupid."

"It was just really bad timing. Now, her PR people would surely have advised her that putting up all these posts is not a good idea," she guessed.

Meghan also launched another wine from her As Ever brand, which led to speculation that the video was meant to bring publicity at the time.

A Hollywood insider told Radar Online: "The timing felt far too deliberate to be a coincidence. Meghan's camp knew that filming anywhere near that spot would draw massive attention. Pairing it with a wine launch called 'bright and balanced' rubbed a lot of people the wrong way.”

“Promoting a product is fine – but not against the backdrop of such a tragic location," the mole added.