Meghan Markle receives heat as she loses another publicist after controversial Paris video

Meghan Markle faces fallout as PR chief quits following poorly timed Paris post

Meghan Markle has received heat after she lost another key member of her communications team after a controversial social media post during Paris Fashion Week.

Emily Robinson, who joined as the Duke and Duchess of Sussexes’ communications director earlier this year, is understood to have resigned.

Advertisement

It came after backlash over Meghan’s decision to post a video of herself driving through Paris near the Pont de l'Alma tunnel, the place where Princess Diana died in a car crash.

Speaking on the matter, royal commentator Ingrid Seward suggested the move showed deeper disagreements between Meghan and her advisers, who likely warned against sharing such content on her social media.

“So, of course, everyone said, oh, she’s following the route that Diana took. Well, she probably may have been, or she may not have been, but how incredibly stupid,” the expert told The Sun.

She added, "It was just really bad timing. Now, her PR people would surely have advised her that putting up all these posts is not a good idea."