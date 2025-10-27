Matthew Lillard says his children are 'uninterested' in his job

Matthew Lillard says his children consider him as their father

Matthew Lillard recently got candid and opened up about what his children think of his job.

For those unaware, the 55-year-old American actor and director has three kids, Addison, 23, Macey ("Ace"), 21, and Liam, 17, whom he shared with his wife, Heather Helm.

While conversing with PEOPLE magazine to promote his forthcoming movie, Five Nights at Freddy’s 2, Lillard reflected on his upcoming roles and what it takes to raise children, especially when you are a famous personality.

The father of three told the outlet that his children are “uninterested” in his acting career.

He explained, “They associate me with the person that makes them take the trash out, pays for their college [and] is there to sort of help guide their creative life.”

Lillard said, “My kids are — and I would assume that this is the truth for most quote, unquote celebrities [...] — uninterested in that job.”

“I mean, it's a great job, but at the end of the day, it's a job. And you'd have to ask them that question. But I would venture to say that they don't really consider me in any way, shape or form as an actor. They consider me as their father, and that's all you really would ever want,” the Scream star quipped.

Before concluding, it is pertinent to mention that Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 is scheduled to be released on December 5, 2025.