Simu Liu reveals painful on-set injury from filming 'Copenhagen Test'

Simu Liu got brutally kicked in face filming new series

Simu Liu has opened up about his filming experience of The Copenhagen Test.

Speaking to People Magazine, the actor recalled painful on-set injury.

Revealing that he performed several of his own stunts for the Peacock's upcoming thriller, Liu said, "I got kicked in the face. Yeah. Many, many, many times."

Despite having stunt coordinators James and Chris Mark ensuring safety, Liu admitted that when you're sprinting full speed through hallways, stuff's gonna go wrong.

"When you're doing fight scenes or you are, you know, you're running full speed through a hallway and you gotta blast through three people or whatever it is, stuff's gonna happen. Stuff's gonna go wrong," he explained.

Adding, "I remember I got ... been kicked in the face, been thrown against things… and things like that [on the set]."

Notably, Simu Liu also shares that when actors handles their own stunts it gives the editor "infinite more optionality in terms of where to cut and when."

"Here's the thing, probably to my own detriment, I'm way too competitive of a guy. And I think ever since I was 4 years old, if I see someone doing something and I think I could do it just as good or better. I always, I'm like, ‘Great. Look, get me in there. I want in," the Barbie actor said.

It is pertinent to mention that The Copenhagen Test is set to release on December 27, 2025.