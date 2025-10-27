Grimes backs Selena Gomez after 'In The Dark' video

Grimes supports Selena Gomez amid surgery speculation

In The Dark marked as the first solo single of Selena Gomez in nearly two years. But some fans, however, focused on the alleged cosmetic surgery of the pop icon.



Amid intense scrutiny, Grims throws her weight behind the musician. In a post on X, she writes, "I've been on the internet for, like, 48 hours, and despite minor benefits, I might have to leave."

Advertisement

She continues, "Watched this Selena Gomez video; besides a few weird derp shots that people were able to clip and super misrepresent how she looks, she looks extremely beautiful and is probably one of the most beautiful girls."

"Imagine what it would feel like if people talked about you this way. Try to imagine the mental fortitude she presumably has," the 37-year-old writes.

"How do we not utterly morally castigate someone who has a post like this blow up and chooses to keep the clout at the expense of everybody's mental health? How do you think little girls feel reading stuff like this about another woman?" she adds.

The discourse, Grimes concludes, is "unhealthy as **c**—not just for Selena or the writer but everyone who sees this and engages with this level of dehumanisation."