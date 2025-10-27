 
Geo News

Grimes backs Selena Gomez after 'In The Dark' video

Selena Gomez previously pointed to lupus medication for the change in appearance

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

October 27, 2025

Grimes supports Selena Gomez amid surgery speculation
Grimes supports Selena Gomez amid surgery speculation

In The Dark marked as the first solo single of Selena Gomez in nearly two years. But some fans, however, focused on the alleged cosmetic surgery of the pop icon.

Amid intense scrutiny, Grims throws her weight behind the musician. In a post on X, she writes, "I've been on the internet for, like, 48 hours, and despite minor benefits, I might have to leave."

Advertisement

She continues, "Watched this Selena Gomez video; besides a few weird derp shots that people were able to clip and super misrepresent how she looks, she looks extremely beautiful and is probably one of the most beautiful girls."

"Imagine what it would feel like if people talked about you this way. Try to imagine the mental fortitude she presumably has," the 37-year-old writes.

Grimes backs Selena Gomez after In The Dark video

"How do we not utterly morally castigate someone who has a post like this blow up and chooses to keep the clout at the expense of everybody's mental health? How do you think little girls feel reading stuff like this about another woman?" she adds.

The discourse, Grimes concludes, is "unhealthy as **c**—not just for Selena or the writer but everyone who sees this and engages with this level of dehumanisation."

Advertisement
Tom Cruise 'desperate' to find genuine connection: Source
Tom Cruise 'desperate' to find genuine connection: Source
Woman who had affair with David Harbour reacts to Lili Allen's song
Woman who had affair with David Harbour reacts to Lili Allen's song
Sydney Sweeney shares a major update on 'Euphoria' S3
Sydney Sweeney shares a major update on 'Euphoria' S3
'Wicked: For Good' drops another teaser ahead of release video
'Wicked: For Good' drops another teaser ahead of release
Tobias Jelinek went to extreme lengths for Netflix's 'Monster'
Tobias Jelinek went to extreme lengths for Netflix's 'Monster'
Deborra-Lee Furness celebrates Hugh Jackman's career slump
Deborra-Lee Furness celebrates Hugh Jackman's career slump
Cameron Crowe reveals how Kris Kristofferson's help kickstarted career
Cameron Crowe reveals how Kris Kristofferson's help kickstarted career
Drew Barrymore lauds this Netflix show
Drew Barrymore lauds this Netflix show