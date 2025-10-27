 
Elizabeth Hurley shares what it's really like living with Billy Ray Cyrus

Elizabeth Hurley also jokes about Billy Ray Cyrus' hair

October 27, 2025

Elizabeth Hurley says Billy Ray Cyrus can be "annoying" sometimes.

“Billy Ray is fabulous. We’re very happy, very happy,” Hurley, 60, began in interview with The Times of London, published Saturday. “He loves England. The weather’s nicer here in the summer than in Tennessee.”

The actress revealed that when the pair are in Cyrus’s home state, they prefer to keep things low-key, though some things test her patience. “When I go grocery shopping, he’ll often wait in the car because he would be annoying,” Hurley said with a laugh.

She also shared a glimpse into their domestic life, joking about their mutual love of hair. “I cut his hair the other day. We’ve got so much hair between us, we’re in constant danger of choking on hairballs!”

Hurley and Cyrus first met on the set of Christmas in Paradise in 2022 but didn’t reconnect until 2024, when she reached out during a difficult time for him. The pair went Instagram-official this past Easter and have been inseparable ever since.

Hurley is mom to son Damien, while Cyrus shares six children, including Miley and Noah from previous relationships.

