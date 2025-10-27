 
Connie Britton's engagement to David Windsor: Everything we know

Connie Britton is all set to walk down the aisle with longtime love David Windsor after 6 years of dating

Geo News Digital Desk
October 27, 2025

Connie Britton is engaged to her longtime love, David Windsor, after six years of dating.

On Sunday, an insider confirmed to People magazine that the Nashville alum is all set to walk down the aisle with David.

On October 24, Connie was seen wearing a ring on her left-hand ring finger while she kissed her producer boyfriend at LAX Airport in Los Angeles.

Recently, in an interview with Parade, the 58-year-old actress talked about her relationship with David, sharing how she knew he was "the one."

"What I was really looking for was a partnership where there's constant growth, on both sides, and a sort of deepening of each other," said Connie.

"It’s not just like, Oh, I found true love. It's that I found somebody who I can walk on a journey with that is going to be constantly ever-changing,"  explained the Friday Night Lights actress.

For those unversed, Connie and David first saw each other at a mutual pal's birthday bash in late 2019.

In 2023, during an appearance on SiriusXM's Radio Andy, the Dirty John star called David an "amazing man."

"I walked into his party and I was like, "Oh my gosh, I don't know a single soul at this party." But I was like, "It's OK, I just wanna celebrate him. It's his 50th birthday,'" she said.

Connie further said, "And so I'm talking to my friend, and he looks past me and he sees David across the room and he is like, "There's someone here you have to meet."'

"And it was like, I'll never forget that moment because I turned around and I looked at who he was pointing at and I was like, "Oh yeah, I wanna meet him,"' she added.

