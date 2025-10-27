Lily Allen drops sweet message for fans after album release

Lily Allen reacts to fan love after releasing ‘West End Girl’

Lily Allen is sending love with post-album message to fans.

The 40-year-old singer took to her Instagram account on Sunday, to share a message to fans showing her love and support for her new album, West End Girl.

"Thank you for all the love on West End Girl," she wrote along with a carousel of snaps featuring Allen's picture.

This came after Allen revealed to Vogue that her new music project is "inspired by what went on in the relationship" with her estranged husband, David Harbour.

"That's not to say that it's all gospel," she added.

It is pertinent to mention that Allen and her ex husband Harbour parted ways in 2024 after four years of marriage.

Moreover, Allen explained the inspiration behind the lyrics of her first album in seven years.

"Intimacy is inherently messy. There are usually agreed-upon boundaries in relationships, but whether those boundaries are adhered to or not is becoming a grey area all of a sudden," Allen told The Times of London on Saturday.

"Dating apps make people disposable and that leads to the idea that if you are not happy, there's so much more to choose from right in your pocket."