Reneé Rapp cancels 'Bite Me' tour shows

Reneé Rapp’s ‘Bite Me’ tour kicked off on September 23, 2025

Geo News Digital Desk
October 27, 2025

Reneé Rapp is taking a temporary break from her Bite Me tour to recover from a persistent illness.

The Mean Girls star apologised to her fans as she pushed back her upcoming Tampa and Atlanta dates to the end of the tour in November as she focuses on "pushing through an illness."

"In my career, I have never had to do this before, but I have to reschedule tonight and tomorrow's shows," she shared on her Instagram Story.

"I've been pushing through an illness, but my body has finally given out. My doctors have told me that it isn't safe to perform due to the need for vocal rest and physical recovery,” the Snow Angel hitmaker added.

Reneé reassured that she will continue the tour with her scheduled stop on Tuesday.

The European leg of the Bite Me tour kicks off on 11 March 2026, where the singer will visit Antwerp, Amsterdam, Berlin, Cologne, Paris, Manchester and London.

"I truly appreciate how much time, planning and preparation go into coming to a show. I can't describe to you how sorry I am to have to move things around. I love you all and I will see you soon," Reneé Rapp concluded.

