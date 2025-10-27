 
Meghan Markle's biggest mistake to date branded too ‘stupid' to handle

Meghan Markle has just been accused of making the kind of blunder that’s incredibly stupid to manage

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

October 27, 2025

Meghan Markle has been bashed for making a kind of blunder that’s utterly stupid
Paris Fashion Week is said to have the catalyst for something that many dub Meghan Markle’s most stupid blunder. So much so that it allegedly sparked another resignation, in the eyes of some.

For those unversed, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle saw a resignation come in via their tenth publicist in five years, Emily Robinson.

According to a friend of this former director of communications “it was her decision. She left a few weeks ago. She's not a quitter, so things must have been pretty horrible for her to go.”

What is pertinent to mention is that a spokesperson also spoke out when news of Ms Robinson’s departure was announced.

They told Us Weekly, “Ms. Robinson oversaw project-based work for a very successful season of With Love, Meghan and additional support for the production company. She did an excellent job and completed these projects with great success.”

However royal biographer Ingrid Seward holds the view that this decision was made after “disagreements” brewed between the communications head and the Sussexes.

While speaking to The Sun she said, “so, of course, everyone said, oh, she’s following the route that Diana took. Well, she probably may have been, or she may not have been, but how incredibly stupid.”

“It was just really bad timing. Now, her PR people would surely have advised her that putting up all these posts is not a good idea,” she added before concluding too. 

