 
Geo News

Oasis upcoming concert film to make ‘music history'

Oasis, comprised of Liam and Noel Gallagher recently got together for reunion concerts after a 16 year-long hiatus

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

October 27, 2025

Oasis upcoming concert film may get ‘major awards’
Oasis upcoming concert film may get ‘major awards’

Oasis' upcoming concert film could be in line for "major awards."

Noel and Liam Gallagher reunited in July for their long-awaited Oasis tour, and their upcoming concert film "has captured music history.”

Advertisement

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "This film has captured music history and the footage is incredible.”

"The drama off stage, covering the steps that began their reunion, are as good as any Hollywood blockbuster,” they added.

"It really is dynamite. The brothers are opening up in a way we have never seen before,” the insider said.

"It will be very emotional for not only them to look back on, but fans, too. The studio is now reviewing what steps they have to take for the movie to be entered into these major awards,” the source further mentioned.

Oasis split in 2009 after an aggressive argument between Liam and Noel, with the brothers going years without talking before they eventually mended their rift and got the band back together for a world tour.

Richard Ashcroft also recently admitted that supporting Oasis on their reunion tour is a experience he enjoyed.

He told The Independent newspaper: "The energy of this summer, I’ll probably never experience anything like it again. On stage, it was great.”

"The reaction from the crowd was just incredible. For someone like me, as a songwriter or a performer, your camel hump gets drained and you don’t know where you’re gonna find any sustenance,” he added.

Ashcroft continued, "And then something happens like this and you think, actually, I’ve got new energy. Even just the art of writing a tune, refocusing on that, it’s inspiring..."

"It really brought home to me, wow, Noel, what a songwriter, undeniable. Liam, wow, what a force, what a power, what a voice, what a dude," he said.

"It’s a bit like if there’s stuff going on within your family... The beautiful thing about it is, Liam’s discipline is amazing. I don’t think he’s allowing himself to be in any situations where he can go off track or whatnot. Noel seems to be in a really good space. The whole band seems to be," Richard Ashcroft concluded.

Advertisement
Aimee Lou Wood's father admits his addiction ‘destroyed' her childhood
Aimee Lou Wood's father admits his addiction ‘destroyed' her childhood
'Succession' star Fisher Stevens leaves US citing political reasons
'Succession' star Fisher Stevens leaves US citing political reasons
Jon Stewart breaks silence on plans for ‘The Daily Show'
Jon Stewart breaks silence on plans for ‘The Daily Show'
Nicole Kidman stuns at Vogue World 2025 amid split from Keith Urban
Nicole Kidman stuns at Vogue World 2025 amid split from Keith Urban
Lily Allen drops sweet message for fans after album release
Lily Allen drops sweet message for fans after album release
Theo Rossi spills real inspiration behind his new film 'Shell Game'
Theo Rossi spills real inspiration behind his new film 'Shell Game'
Tom Hanks celebrates wife Rita Wilson's 69th birthday
Tom Hanks celebrates wife Rita Wilson's 69th birthday
Elizabeth Hurley spills on her, Billy Ray's sweet hair struggle
Elizabeth Hurley spills on her, Billy Ray's sweet hair struggle