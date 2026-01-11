‎Sky TV down for thousands as outage enters second day

January 11, 2026
Sky TV is still down across the UK as the widespread outage has entered its second consecutive day, leaving thousands unable to access television services.
According to outage monitoring site Downdetector, reports of the Sky TV outage surged again on Saturday morning, January 10, 2026, after problems first emerged in the early hours of Friday.
Complaints regarding the disruptions surfaced shortly after 3am, with numbers rising sharply by 6:30am and eventually exceeding 8,000 reports nationwide. Many users say the issues have persisted with little or no improvement since the initial failure.
Data from the outage tracking platform showed that nearly 80% of affected customers are unable to access live TV channels at all. A further 12% are experiencing serious streaming problems, while around 8% reported a complete blackout of their Sky TV service.
Sky has acknowledged the ongoing disruption, confirming that a technical fault is affecting some Sky Q and Sky+ customers. The company said the issue is linked to “no satellite signal” errors appearing on screens and added that engineers are continuing to work on a fix. Customers have been advised to restart their devices periodically, although this has not resolved the problem for everyone.
Users pissed off by the issues expressed frustration on social media platforms, particularly on X, where they criticised the prolonged downtime.
One customer wrote that their service had been unavailable since 4am the previous day, while another said repeated reboots were in vain despite assurances that the fault had been fixed.
The company apologised for the inconvenience and says further updates will be shared as repair work is underway to fully restore service.