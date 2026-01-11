‎Sky TV down for thousands as outage enters second day

‎Sky TV is still down across the UK as the widespread outage has entered its second consecutive day, leaving thousands unable to access television services.

‎According to outage monitoring site Downdetector, reports of the Sky TV outage surged again on Saturday morning, January 10, 2026, after problems first emerged in the early hours of Friday.

‎Complaints regarding the disruptions surfaced shortly after 3am, with numbers rising sharply by 6:30am and eventually exceeding 8,000 reports nationwide. Many users say the issues have persisted with little or no improvement since the initial failure.

‎Data from the outage tracking platform showed that nearly 80% of affected customers are unable to access live TV channels at all. A further 12% are experiencing serious streaming problems, while around 8% reported a complete blackout of their Sky TV service.

‎Sky has acknowledged the ongoing disruption, confirming that a technical fault is affecting some Sky Q and Sky+ customers. The company said the issue is linked to “no satellite signal” errors appearing on screens and added that engineers are continuing to work on a fix. Customers have been advised to restart their devices periodically, although this has not resolved the problem for everyone.

‎Users pissed off by the issues expressed frustration on social media platforms, particularly on X, where they criticised the prolonged downtime.

‎One customer wrote that their service had been unavailable since 4am the previous day, while another said repeated reboots were in vain despite assurances that the fault had been fixed.

‎The company apologised for the inconvenience and says further updates will be shared as repair work is underway to fully restore service.