Lahore tops world pollution index again amid smog

Vendors transport bananas along a road amid heavy smoggy conditions in Lahore on November 17, 2024. — AFP

Lahore's air quality categorised as "hazardous".

IQAir records city's air quality index at 308.

Karachi, New Delhi, among list of polluted cities.

Advertisement

Following recent trends, Lahore once again ranked first on the list of the world’s most polluted cities on Monday, as thick smog continued to envelop the city and its vicinity.

According to air quality monitoring platform IQAir, the city recorded a US AQI of 308 around 6am this morning categorised as hazardous.

Later, the levels dropped to 245 by noon, still "very unhealthy" with PM2.5 concentrations at 148 µg/m, a staggering 29.2 times higher than the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) annual guideline value.



The toxic haze has left the province shrouded for days, reducing visibility and causing widespread health complaints, including throat irritation, breathing difficulties, and itchy eyes.

Public health experts have advised residents to limit outdoor activity and wear protective masks when necessary.

Amid the worsening situation, the Punjab School Education Department on Sunday revised the school timings in response to the worsening smog in the province, with daily sessions set to kick off from 8:45am.

The notification for the revised timings was issued hours after Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat made the annoucement on his X account.

As per the revised schedule, schools will conduct classes from 8:45am to 1:30pm from Monday to Thursday, while on Friday, schools will close at 12:30pm.

Meanwhile, Karachi recorded a US AQI of 127, classified as unhealthy for sensitive groups. The coastal city’s PM2.5 concentration reached 45.9 µg/m³, which is 9.2 times higher than the WHO’s guideline value.

India's captial New Delhi is also grappling with significant air pollution levels, ranking second among the most polluted cities with an AQI of 221 categorised as very unhealthy.

The Indian capital’s PM2.5 concentration stood at 146 µg/m³, largely driven by vehicular emissions, industrial output, and post-harvest stubble burning in neighbouring states.

The severe air quality coincides with the onset of winter, when cooler temperatures, stagnant winds, and emissions from vehicles, factories and crop burning trap pollutants close to the ground across Punjab.

Every winter, much of South Asia experiences a surge in pollution as cold air traps fine particles near the surface. Emissions from transport, factories, construction dust and crop residue burning all contribute to the dense smog that lingers for weeks.

Health experts warn that prolonged exposure to such high pollution levels can lead to severe health issues, including stroke, heart disease, lung cancer and chronic respiratory illnesses — a growing concern for millions across South Asia.