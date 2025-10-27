NCCIA set for major surgery amid reports of alleged cybercrime mafia

A hooded man holds a laptop computer as cyber code is projected on him in this illustration picture taken on May 13, 2017. — Reuters

Senior police officer Khurram Ali to be brought in as replacement.

Harsh disciplinary actions to be taken against several officers.

Probe to focus on irregularities in recruitment, upgradation of posts.



Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: The National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) is all set for a major surgery amid reports of an alleged cybercrime mafia operating within the institution.

Informed sources said that changes are being made at the top level in the NCCIA and senior police officer Syed Khurram Ali is being brought in as a replacement.

However, in a far more serious step, harsh disciplinary actions will be taken against several officers belonging to the agency after allegations surfaced about the alleged cybercrime mafia operating within the institution.

Sources said that many such officials may be terminated from their jobs, besides facing comprehensive investigations into their alleged involvement in corruption, misuse of authority, and financial misconduct.

The probe will focus on irregularities in recruitment, fraudulent upgradation of posts, and promotions obtained through falsified records. Additionally, all previously suppressed inquiries and criminal cases against these officers are being reopened for fresh investigation.

Authorities have also ordered a money-laundering investigation, alongside scrutiny of the officers' foreign trips, overseas fund transfers and digital financial activities. The inquiry will extend to their cryptocurrency holdings, including bitcoins and other digital assets allegedly moved to personal or fake accounts.

Sources said that the government intends to assign these sensitive investigations to officers of proven integrity — individuals who are known for their impartiality and resistance to pressure or influence.

"This time, the investigation will be handled by those who cannot be approached," a senior official familiar with the matter said.

Originally published in The News