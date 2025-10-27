 
PM Shehbaz Sharif departs for Riyadh to attend FII9 conference

FO says PM to engage with Saudi leadership to explore cooperation in trade, investment and energy sectors

Web Desk
October 27, 2025

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif leaves for Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, to attend the Ninth Edition of the Future Investment Initiative, on Oct 27, 2025, — X/GovtofPakistan
  • DPM Dar, cabinet members accompany PM Shehbaz: FO.
  • Adds premier to explore avenues for enhanced cooperation.
  • Discussion will also cover regional and global issues, says FO.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday left for Saudi Arabia to attend the Ninth Edition of the Future Investment Initiative (FII9) conference in Riyadh.

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office, the premier is visiting Riyadh at the invitation of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. 

The prime minister is leading a high-level delegation to the FII9, which includes Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, and special assistants Tariq Fatemi and Bilal bin Saqib.

The high-profile delegation will represent Pakistan at the global forum, which gathers world leaders, investors, policymakers, and innovators under the theme: “The Key to Prosperity: Unlocking New Frontiers of Growth.”

"The FII9 will convene global leaders, investors, policymakers, and innovators to explore the theme 'The Key to Prosperity: Unlocking New Frontiers of Growth,'" as per the Foreign Office statement issued a day earlier.

It added that thematic discussions will address global challenges and opportunities, focusing on key topics such as innovation, sustainability, economic inclusion, and geopolitical shifts.

During his stay, the FO said that PM Shehbaz will engage with the Saudi leadership to explore avenues for enhanced cooperation in the trade, investment, energy, and human resource sectors.

The discussions will also cover regional and global issues of mutual interest and concern.

On the sidelines of FII9, the prime minister will also interact with leaders from other participating countries and heads of international organisations, it added.

"These exchanges will highlight Pakistan’s investment potential and its readiness to pursue collaborations in sustainable development, in line with the "Think, Exchange, and Act” model."

"This visit underscores Pakistan’s commitment to advancing economic diplomacy and fostering strategic partnerships in investment, technology, and sustainable development," the FO concluded.

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have moved to further deepen their longstanding relationship by expanding cooperation beyond traditional areas of engagement, following a series of agreements signed over the past year.

During PM Shehbaz's visit to Riyadh on September 18, both countries signed a landmark defence pact. As per the agreement, an attack on one nation will be considered an attack against both.

