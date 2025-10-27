Pakistan, Bangladesh vow to expand military-to-military engagements

Pakistan's CJCSC General Sahir Shamshad Mirza (left) meets Bangladesh's Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus on October 26, 2025. — X@ChiefAdviserGoB

CJCSC General Mirza meets Bangladesh's Yunus.

Both sides stress bilateral, security cooperation.



Dhaka appreciates Islamabad's achievement against terror.

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Sahir Shamshad Mirza has met Bangladesh's Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus, with both sides underscoring the significance of strengthening bilateral defence and security cooperation, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Monday.

"During the separately-held meetings, both sides held detailed discussion on the evolving global and regional environment and security situation," the military's media wing said.

It added that Gen Mirza reaffirmed Pakistan’s appreciation for its longstanding fraternal ties with Bangladesh and highlighted the shared resolve to further deepen these relations on the basis of sovereign equality and mutual respect.

"Both sides expressed optimism about improving defence and security collaboration and reaffirmed their commitment to expanding military-to-military engagements and related initiatives," the ISPR added.

Furthermore, the CJCSC also visited School of Infantry and Tactics, Sylhet and interacted with faculty and students where the civil-military leadership of Bangladesh appreciated the high professional standards of Pakistan Armed Forces and their achievements and sacrifices in fight against terrorism.

During his time in Bangladesh, Gen Mirza also met the country's Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Mohammad Nazmul Hassan, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Hasan Mahmood Khan and Principal Staff Officer (PSO), Armed Forces Division of Bangladesh Lieutenant General SM Kamrul Hassan.

The visit comes against the backdrop of improving relations between the two countries ever since ouster for Bangladesh's former prime minister Sheikh Hasina via a student-led movement in August 2024.

Up to 1,400 people were killed between July and August 2024, according to the United Nations.

Relations between India and Bangladesh's new government have been frosty since then, allowing Islamabad and Dhaka to slowly rebuild ties.

Last year, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met Bangladesh's Yunus on the sidelines of the 79th Session of the UN General Assembly in September.

Meanwhile, Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar also met the Bangladesh's chief adviser in August 2025 during an official visit aiming to to strengthen regional and bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

In February this year, Islamabad and Dhaka also started direct government-to-government trade, after decades of troubled relations, with imports of 50,000 tonnes of rice.