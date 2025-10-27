Radiohead express surprise over TikTok fame

Radiohead left flabbergasted over success on TikTok

Radiohead is completely surprised by their TikTok success.

The band's 1997 single Let Down returned to America's Billboard Hot 100 in August, 28 years after its release after the track became popular on the platform.

Front man Thom Yorke admits the song's resurgence feels "bizarre" because he initially fought to have it dropped from their 1997 album OK Computer.

Yorke told The Sunday Times newspaper's Culture magazine: "I find that especially bizarre. Because I fought tooth and nail for it not to be on the record, but [guitarist] Ed O’Brien was, like: 'If it’s not, I’m leaving.'"

Ed O’Brien went on to tell the publication he sees the song as the "emotional heart" of the album, but he was still confused by the song's popularity on TikTok - so he asked his kids about it.

He said: "I was astonished [by the son's success on TikTok]. So, I told my kids, who are 18 and 21, and they said: 'What do you expect? Teenagers are depressed. It’s depressing music!'"

It is pertinent to mention that Radiohead announced last month they will be returning to the stage in a number of European cities later this year marking their first gigs since 2018.

Thom Yorke also explained the reason for the band's hiatus, saying: "The wheels came off a bit, so we had to stop."