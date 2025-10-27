Pakistan to close airspace for three hours during next two days

A PIA passenger plane sits on tarmac, as seen through a plane window, at the Islamabad International Airport, Islamabad, on October 27, 2024. —Reuters

KARACHI: Pakistan has decided to temporarily close its airspace for two days from October 28 to 29, according to a NOTAM (notice to airmen) issued by the Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA).

The airspace will remain closed during these two days from 6am to 9am, meaning the airspace will remain temporarily closed for three hours on both days, the NOTAM issued to all airlines and aviation companies read.



According to sources privy to the development, the decision was taken in the light of potential Indian military exercises near the Pakistani border.

According to Indian media reports, India is conducting the tri-Service combat exercise, Trishul 2025, along the western border with Pakistan from October 30 to November 10. The Indian authorities have also closed their airspace near Gujarat and Rajasthan during the period amid the massive drills, as per the reports.

The joint exercise of the Indian military on a large scale is being held amid the tension between the two neighbouring countries.

In a recent visit to forward posts in Creeks Area, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf affirmed that the Pakistan Navy stood ready to defend the country’s maritime frontiers.

This is a developing story and is being updated with further details.