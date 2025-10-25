 
Geo News

Lionel Messi adds another major award to his legendary career

Messi sets a new MLS record with 39 goals across all competitions

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

October 25, 2025

Lionel Messi adds another major award to his legendary career

Advertisement

Lionel Messi added another major award to his legendary career on Friday, October 24, winning the 2025 MLS Golden Boot. 

Before the playoff opener between inter Miami and Nashville SC, MLS Commissioner Don Garber gave Messi the “Golden Boot” award, which recognizes his 29 goals that lead the league in 28 regular-season games.

The pregame ceremony ignited chants of “Messi, Messi, Messi” from the home crowd at Chase Stadium.

The Argentine soccer star was not yet over though. He immediately resumed where he had left off in the regular season and just 19 minutes into the game, he scored a diving head, putting Inter Miami ahead.

He wasn’t done, assisting on a Tadeo Allende header in the 62nd minute before sealing his night with a classic curling shot in the final minute of the game to complete a brace.

The 3-1 win gives the number one seeded Herons a very important 1-0 in their best-of-three playoff series as they chase the MLS Cup.

The Golden Boot marks his ninth career scoring award with 39 goals in all events this year in the MLS.

His remarkable regular-season tally of 29 goals and 19 assists left him just one goals contribution shy of the all-time MLS single-season record.

Having scored in three successive games, Messi has taken his prolific form to the post season, signalling that his record-breaking season is far from over. 

Advertisement
Last chance: Rare green comets visible tonight before 1,150-year disappearance
Last chance: Rare green comets visible tonight before 1,150-year disappearance
OpenAI funds biosecurity startup ‘Valthos' to stop AI-engineered pandemics
OpenAI funds biosecurity startup ‘Valthos' to stop AI-engineered pandemics
Pilot makes emergency landing on Huntington beach after engine failure video
Pilot makes emergency landing on Huntington beach after engine failure
Retired wrestler disarms mugger attempting to steal his Rolex video
Retired wrestler disarms mugger attempting to steal his Rolex
US Canada trade talks suspend over ‘egregious' television ad: Watch video
US Canada trade talks suspend over ‘egregious' television ad: Watch
What prompt did Michigan woman give ChatGPT to win $100K powerball prize?
What prompt did Michigan woman give ChatGPT to win $100K powerball prize?
WWI soldiers laid to rest in France after 108 years
WWI soldiers laid to rest in France after 108 years
Major study exposes dramatic differences in antidepressants' effects on physical health
Major study exposes dramatic differences in antidepressants' effects on physical health