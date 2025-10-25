Lionel Messi adds another major award to his legendary career

Advertisement

Lionel Messi added another major award to his legendary career on Friday, October 24, winning the 2025 MLS Golden Boot.

Before the playoff opener between inter Miami and Nashville SC, MLS Commissioner Don Garber gave Messi the “Golden Boot” award, which recognizes his 29 goals that lead the league in 28 regular-season games.

The pregame ceremony ignited chants of “Messi, Messi, Messi” from the home crowd at Chase Stadium.

The Argentine soccer star was not yet over though. He immediately resumed where he had left off in the regular season and just 19 minutes into the game, he scored a diving head, putting Inter Miami ahead.

He wasn’t done, assisting on a Tadeo Allende header in the 62nd minute before sealing his night with a classic curling shot in the final minute of the game to complete a brace.

The 3-1 win gives the number one seeded Herons a very important 1-0 in their best-of-three playoff series as they chase the MLS Cup.

The Golden Boot marks his ninth career scoring award with 39 goals in all events this year in the MLS.

His remarkable regular-season tally of 29 goals and 19 assists left him just one goals contribution shy of the all-time MLS single-season record.

Having scored in three successive games, Messi has taken his prolific form to the post season, signalling that his record-breaking season is far from over.