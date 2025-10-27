Field Marshal Munir, Jordan's King Abdullah II vow to bolster defence cooperation

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir during his meeting with Jordan's King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein, October 27, 2025. — ISPR

King of Jordan expresses desire to boost defence ties with Pakistan.

COAS Munir reaffirms commitment to strengthen bilateral ties.

Guard of Honour presented to COAS at General Headquarters.



Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir called on Jordan's King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein on Monday, where they discussed cooperation in defence and security.

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that the meeting was part of the army chief's official visit to the country, where he held meetings with Jordan's leaders and key military officials.

Advertisement

During the meeting, also attended by Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, Field Marshal Munir reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to strengthening bilateral ties with Jordan, the ISPR statement read.

Several matters of mutual interest were discussed, with particular focus on enhancing bilateral cooperation in defence and security, it added.

King Abdullah II, who is also the supreme commander of the Jordan Armed Forces, lauded the Pakistan Armed Forces' professionalism and contributions towards regional peace and stability.

The King of Jordan also expressed his desire to further strengthen defence collaboration between the two countries.

Prior to his meeting with King Abdullah II, Field Marshal Munir called on the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the Jordan Armed Forces, Major General Yousef Ahmed Al-Huneiti.

The field marshal received a warm welcome and was presented with a Guard of Honour upon his arrival at the General Headquarters.

During the visit, the two hailed the "deep-rooted and historic ties" between the forces of the two nations.

Major General Yousef Ahmed Al-Huneiti acknowledged the Pakistan Armed Forces' contributions towards peace and regional security.

COAS Munir's visit to the Middle Eastern country comes more than a month after Pakistan and Saudi Arabia formalised a Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement.

With the agreement, signed on September 17, the two nations pledged to treat any aggression against one country as aggression against both.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar later said that several Arab and Muslim nations expressed their wish to sign such an agreement with Pakistan.