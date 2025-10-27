AJK PM Anwarul Haq 'likely to resign, sit on opposition benches'

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwarul Haq attends passing out event of 59th squad of the AJK Police in Muzaffarabad. — Facebook/@AuHajk

PPP claims majority in assembly after PTI defections.

Cabinet members "pledge" support for PPP's nominee.

PML-N AJK decides to sit on opposition benches.

Amid ongoing efforts towards a change of leadership in the Azad Jammu and Kashmir, AJK Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwarul Haq is expected to resign tonight or tomorrow (Tuesday), sources told Geo News on Monday.

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has claimed securing a majority in the AJK Legislative Assembly after several Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MLAs joined its ranks, accomplishing the required number to table a no-confidence motion against the sitting premier.

The PPP's strength in the AJK Legislative Assembly rose from 17 to 27 after 10 PTI lawmakers joined its ranks a day ago.

The Bilawal Bhutto-led party, a key ally of the PML-N in the Centre, achieved the required number to form its government in the region without the support of the Nawaz Sharif-led party.

The sources added that Anwar, along with his associates, is likely to sit on the opposition benches following his resignation.

They said that the AJK premier has completed consultations regarding his resignation, indicating that the political realignment in the region is entering its conclusive phase.

'Will continue perfoming duties'

PM Anwar, during an informal conversation with journalists, said that if anyone has the required numbers, they should bring a no-confidence motion.

He stated that he would continue performing his duties as long as he holds authority. "I will soon hold a press conference where I will speak in detail," he added.

The prime minister remarked that a no-confidence motion is the beauty of democracy, adding that people would realise his worth only after he is gone.

"I cannot set fire to the very house in which I was born," he said, asserting that there would be no sign of regret on his face.

The sources revealed that cabinet members who were part of PM Anwar's government have also decided to vote for the PPP's new leader of the House.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), a ruling coalition partner of the PPP in the Centre, has decided to sit in the opposition.

Under the AJK's constitution, if the prime minister resigns, a new leader of the house must be elected within 14 days. In that case, the AJK president will summon a session of the Legislative Assembly to hold the election.

The sources stated that the assembly, in its current tenure, will elect its fourth prime minister. The incumbent premier is authorised to send his resignation to the AJK president, who will then call a session for the election of the new leader.

If the assembly is already in session, the election will be held immediately. Otherwise, the president is constitutionally bound to summon the session within 14 days for the new election.

The no-confidence motion against the prime minister can be submitted with signatures of at least 25% of the total assembly members. Those moving the motion are also required to propose the name of the next premier.

Any MLA may serve a notice to the assembly secretary for moving such a resolution. The secretary of the assembly will distribute a copy of the notice to the president and to the concerned members.

If the motion fails, no new no-confidence motion can be brought for the next six months.

The territory's constitution also empowers the prime minister to dissolve the assembly at any time, provided that no no-confidence motion has been submitted against him.

The president, acting on the prime minister's advice, will issue a dissolution order. If the president does not act within 48 hours, the assembly stands automatically dissolved.

Following dissolution, general elections must be held within 90 days.

For the unversed, the AJK Legislative Assembly has 53 members, and a simple majority requires 27 votes to table and pass a no-confidence motion if the incumbent premier refuses to step down.

Presently, PPP holds 17 seats, PML-N nine, and PTI five; the Muslim Conference and Jammu Kashmir Peoples Party each have one member. A twenty-member forward bloc also exists inside the assembly.