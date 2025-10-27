Vicky Krieps reacts to Daniel Day-Lewis' shocking return

Daniel Day-Lewis' 'Phantom Thread' costar Vicky Krieps reacts to surprise comeback

Daniel Day-Lewis' former co-star Vicky Krieps has expressed her excitement to see the Oscar-winning actor returning to big screens.

Speaking with People Magazine, Vicky reacted to the long-awaited return of Daniel in Anemone.

Advertisement

This comes as Daniel Day-Lewis retired from acting after 2017's Phantom Thread. Now, he secretly returned to cinema in the new film, which is directed and co-written by his son Ronan Day-Lewis.

Vicky said, "I haven't seen the film. It just came out here, right?"

Adding, "I haven't seen it yet, yes. But I'm looking forward to it, absolutely."

Daniel Day-Lewis returns to acting despite retiring after 'Phantom Thread'

"I didn't know it was coming out. I came here and then someone told me, 'Oh, and two days ago Daniel was here,' and I said, 'What?' I knew that he was working on that film, but I have no idea it was here," Vicky said.

Recalling her time with Daniel in Phantom Thread, Vicky Krieps said, "Me and Daniel would walk around nature and just look at trees and, and talk about poetry."

"That was beautiful and fun," she added.