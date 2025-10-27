Prince William's Earthshot Prize creating world 'where nothing goes to waste'

Prince William and The Earthshot Prize are involved in reshaping the planet’s future by turning waste into opportunity.

The recently joint Instagram post revealed that The Earthshot Prize finalists are looking for creative ways to make waste items a thing of the past.

For those unaware, the Prince of Wales took an initiative for the global environment by launching The Earthshot Prize in 2020. Its main goal is to overcome the environmental challenges by 2030 through creative ways.

With the recycling of products, William imagines "a world where nothing goes to waste – no tech, no clothes, and no buildings. The Earthshot Prize to Build a Waste-Free World awards the most outstanding efforts to meet this crucial challenge.”

“ATRenew is building a circular economy for tech, harnessing AI to sort, test and grade up to 100,000 devices daily with the goal of preventing e-waste pollution across borders.”

Lagos Fashion Week is also keeping an eye on fashion houses and holding them “accountable by securing their commitment to sustainability, ensuring responsible practices throughout the supply chain.”

Quay Quarter Tower in Sydney proved that regeneration should be the ultimate goal rather than “demolition, with a visionary upcycled and retrofitted design that has drastically cut waste and CO2.”