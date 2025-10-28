Katy Perry 'flattered' by Justin Trudeau's grand gestures

Katy Perry 'never saw it coming' with Justin Trudeau

Katy Perry is really enjoying the sweet unexpected twist in her love life with Justin Trudeau.

Following the pair making their red carpet debut as love birds on Saturday, an insider close to Katy told People that the pop star was pleased by the former Canadian Prime Minister's efforts to spend time with her during her ongoing Lifetimes World Tour .

Advertisement

"She's focused on her tour, and Justin has made a real effort to meet her where she is — literally," she source claimed.

They went on to say, "She's flattered. He's shown that he's committed and really cares about spending time with her."

Trudeau has made it "clear" with his actions "that he values the connection, and so does Katy."

"She's in a great place." the insider noted.

The source further added that "dating Justin is something she never saw coming but she's really enjoying this surprising life twist."

The Dark Horse artist "loved it" how Trudeau flew to Paris to mark her birthday on October 25.

It is pertinent to mention that the pair first sparked romance rumors back in July, weeks after Perry and her ex fiance Orlando Bloom made their split public.

Another source told the outlet, “They both have busy schedules but make time for each other and have a really strong connection."

"Katy didn’t expect to fall for somebody so soon, but Justin checks all the boxes. He has a great sense of humor, he’s charming and treats her with respect.”