Justin Bieber on what he calls 'cheating'

Justin Bieber defines his idea of ‘cheating’ in marriage

Justin Bieber says that even thinking about another woman in a sexual manner counts as cheating.

The pop star, 31, opened up on the topic while speaking casually with his friends in a recent Twitch livestream.

“If you even think of a woman with lust, it’s the same thing as actually doing it... committing adultery, or whatever,” said the Grammy winning singer as the group ate In-N-Out Burger.

“It’s like the same thing. If it even crosses your mind for one second.”

Bieber, who has been married to model Hailey Bieber for seven years, went on to make another moral point, saying, “If you treat a man with anger or something, it’s the same as killing a man.”

His remarks have sparked a mixed reaction online. “Biologically speaking, all men in relationships will still feel attraction toward other women,” one user wrote. “What matters is how they handle those thoughts.”

Others were less forgiving. “Justin out here acting like he’s hosting Sunday school when half his songs sound like confessions from the cheating section,” another user joked.