Critics share verdict on 'Wicked: For Good'

The critics share their first reactions on 'Wicked: For Good' on social media

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

October 28, 2025

Ahead of the release of Wicked: For Good, critics have shared their verdict on the sequel.

According to reports, the reviewers' initial reactions were generally favourable. “All Good Deeds Go Rewarded in ‘Wicked: For Good,'” Deadline's Destiny Jackson writes on X. 

“It’s an epic and heartbreakingly tender conclusion to one of the most dynamic friendships in pop culture history. There’s a lot for fans of the Broadway show to love with butterfly kiss sized surprises in store," the post read.

Jazz Tangcay, a senior artisans editor at Variety, pens, “Jon M. Chu is a genius in the way he brings this to a close. Elphaba and Glinda’s stories are expanded, and leave you with an emotional gut punch at the end."

She continues, "Cynthia Erivo is magnificent, but get ready for Ariana Grande as she takes this performance to the next level and is a tour de force."

"And wow, the world building, the costumes, and Alice Brooks’ cinematography deserve your attention. Can not wait to see it again. I sobbed hard. ‘Wicked: For Good’ is sheer musical greatness.”

Echoing the views of the above reactions, Chris Murphy, a staff writer at Vanity Fair, writes, “Saw ‘Wicked: For Good’ last month and believe me when I say that it expands and deepens the original source material in generally exciting and innovative ways."

Wicked: For Good will arrive in cinemas on Nov. 21.

