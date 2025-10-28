Ben Affleck's feelings over ex Ana de Armas' split with Tom Cruise revealed

Ben Affleck is reportedly "happy" over ex Ana de Armas' breakup with actor Tom Cruise.

On Monday, an insider spilled to Closer magazine that the 53-year-old actor and filmmaker is not only happy that Ana is "back on the market" but also considering rekindling his romance with her.

"He’s planning to reach out and check in; he basically wants to test the waters and see what his chances are for a reunion," the source told the outlet.

The confidant further said, "He’d love to see if there’s something there because she’s someone he hasn’t been able to forget."

"Even when he was with J.Lo he’d bring her up to friends and talk about how great she is. Their chemistry was off the charts, but the timing was all wrong back then," a tipster added.

This update came just a week after an insider confirmed to People magazine that Ana and Tom are no longer together.

At that time, the source told the publication that the Mission: Impossible star is a "dear friend and mentor" to her, and she "very much enjoys spending time with him."

"She's single, though, and has been for a while," added the confidant.

It is pertinent to mention that Ben dated Ana between 2019 and 2021.