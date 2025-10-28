Casting director opens up about Sarah Michelle Gellar's role in 'All My Children'

Judy Blye Wilson, the retired casting director, opened up about how Sarah Michelle Gellar played Susan Lucci’s daughter in All My Children.

While giving an interview to TV Insider, which was published on October 16, Wilson said she cast Gellar for the role of Kendall Hart because she wanted someone as the daughter for Lucci’s character Erica Kane.

The veteran casting director said of Gellar, who was 16 at that time, “She was a young kid, and she had done a couple of little plays.”

“We tested about four girls, and we tested them with Susan. And there was no question about it. Sarah Michelle was it, period. She really, really nailed that role and continued to do so. She was really phenomenal,” she revealed, singing praises of The Grudge star.

Kendall was meant to be a younger version of Erica to give her mom the same kind of trouble she had caused for many others.

“That relationship was interesting between her and Susan, and they had great chemistry together. And obviously, Sarah Michelle went on to do Buffy [the Vampire Slayer],” Wilson quipped.