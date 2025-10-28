Megan Fox says she has 'lot of brain fog' after welcoming daughter

Megan Fox gets honest about her postpartum struggles

Megan Fox recently got candid and talked about her postpartum struggles after giving birth to her daughter, whom she shares with MGK.

On Saturday, October 25, the 39-year-old American actress attended a screening of her cult-classic movie Jennifer’s Body at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles.

Advertisement

The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures posted a video on TikTok in which Megan can be heard saying that she has been going through the postpartum phase after welcoming Saga Blade earlier this year.

While conversing with the audience during a panel discussion, she quipped, “First of all, I just want to say I just had a baby, and I have a lot of brain fog.”

“I haven’t slept in seven months. So if I repeat myself, I’m sorry. Just interrupt me and tell me I’m off track” the Transformer star jokingly revealed.

For those unaware, Megan is the mother of four children. She welcomed three sons, Noah, Bodie, and Journey, with her ex-husband Brian, whom she was married for nearly 10 years from 2010 to 2021. While The Dictator actress and MGK broke up in December 2024.

It is pertinent to mention Megan Fox’s film Jennifer’s Body was released on September 18, 2009.