'Bigger story' behind King Charles heckling over Andrew reveals support for monarch

King Charles was heckled over Prince Andrew days after his younger brother dropped his royal titles

By
Abdul Hafeez
|

October 28, 2025

King Charles was heckled during his visit to Lichfield on Monday when a protester accused him of covering up for his brother Prince Andrew.

"How long have known about Andrew and Epstein? Have you asked the police to cover up for Andrew?," shouted a man from behind a camera.

"What do you think, should MPs be allowed to discuss the royals in the House Commons," asked the unidentified man.

The king did not took notice of the man and continued talking to the people as if nothing had happened.

King Charles: File photo
King Charles: File photo

His guards also did not react, but they kept an eye on the man as he questioned the king over his disgraced brother.

But a woman supporter of the monarch among the crowd is seen shouting back at the protester asking the man to stop shouting, winning hearts of the royal family.

Later, other clips showed that a majority of the people supported King Charles when he was shouted at as he talked to the members of the public.

Commenting on the incident, royal commentator Victoria Arbiter said,  "The response from the rest of the crowd is the bigger story here. The King's been heckled before and supports people's right to protest." 

She said, "The pushback from the crowd indicates he has the public's support despite what the polls might say."

