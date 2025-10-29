Jada Pinkett calls Cynthia Erivo 'dear sister'

Jada Pinkett talks about her friendship with Cynthia Erivo

Jada Pinkett Smith recently reflected on her friendship with Cynthia Erivo.

The 54-year-old American actress and businesswoman gave an interview to Harper’s Bazaar for its November cover story on Erivo, in which she said the Wicked star is a “dear sister” to her.

Advertisement

Smith went on to tell the outlet that she keeps a check on Erivo, especially after she rose to the height of fame by quipping, "I’ve been checking in on her a lot.”

She is also in close contact with acclaimed women such as Whoopi Goldberg, Debbie Allen, Gayle King, and Oprah Winfrey and seeks advice on maintaining a healthy life in the glitz and glam of Hollywood.

The Angel Has Fallen star noted, “A lot of times, it’s difficult if you haven’t been through something like that, being popped into stardom in a certain manner.”

Will Smith’s wife also helps Erivo detect “what is important” while navigating life in the entertainment industry: “Really nourishing the truth within you, and recognizing the beauty and the power that you possess, and, you know, not looking to others to buoy you up in a certain manner, because that’s a big trap.”