King Charles, Prince Andrew are butting heads over The Royal Lodge

King Charles and Prince Andrew are unable to reach to a civil conclusion

Eleen Bukhari
October 29, 2025

King Charles and Prince Andrew are arguing over the Royal Lodge, it is revealed.

His Majesty, who wants his defamed brother to leave the mansion in Windsor and move to a smaller home, has met with ‘civil war’ from Andrew.

Royal expert Matt Wilkinson writes for The Sun: “However, each side is now briefing against one another as the two brothers are caught up in a stand-off over the QueenMother’s beloved former home.”

Meanwhile, an insider said: “The palace has been trying to get Andrew and Sarah to leave Royal Lodge for almost three years now. 

“But it’s the ugliest it has ever been. Claims and counterclaims about who was offered what and when show it’s not going well,@ they noted.

