Rihanna reflects on being taught to love what she 'didn't have'

Rihanna opens up about the hair struggle that inspired her brand

Rihanna confessed "falling in love" with her hair led her to one of her biggest milestones.

In a chat on the Couch by Lena Situations podcast, which was recorded before her third pregnancy news, released on October 24, the singer and beauty mogul opened up about her hair journey.

"We've always been taught to love what you don't have, especially when it comes to hair," Rihanna began. "If you have straight hair, you want it to be bigger. If you have big, curly hair, you want it to be straighter and thinner."

The Diamonds hitmaker went on to say, "That was a struggle for me. Falling in love with my hair again was the biggest inspiration for me to create this brand. I wanted products that not just worked, but more importantly, I wanted them to repair your hair and replenish your hair every step of the way."

Moreover, Rihanna also opened about how her past insecurities still lingers in her creative work and leave her in doubt.

"When I make my albums, I get to a point where I think, 'Wow, I've lived with it for so long, I know it works, but now I'm about to give it to the world. Is it right? Is it right yet?'" she recalled. "I experience that with all of my product development. If you're creative, you're gonna have doubt."

It is pertinent to mention that Rihanna is mom to three kids, sons, RZA and Riot, and new born baby girl, Rocki Irish Mayers.