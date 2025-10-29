Alicia Silverstone reveals why she's 'burning the candle so hard'

Alicia Silverstone confesses she wants to live her ‘old-lady’ dream

As Alicia Silverstone nears 50, she admitted that she wants to embrace "old-lady things."

In a an exclusive chat with People, the 49-year-old actress confessed that she is "very domestic," and loves to do domestic work since her 20s.

Advertisement

“I want to do more old-lady things — read in my garden,” she told the outlet, noting, “I can't say that's ‘old lady.’ I've wanted to do that since I was 20… I'm very domestic, I suppose.”

The 'A Merry Little Ex-Mas' star not that she is looking to “carve out time” more time for her domestic personality in her busy schedule

“I burn the candle so hard,” she remarked.

The Bugonia actress went on to say, “What I guess I'm always trying to figure out is, ‘What do normal people do? How much rest do normal people get?’ And then try to make that implemented into my life because I work so much, so crazy, I'm always traveling. I'm a machine.”

As the actress wrapped her filming of the Yorgos Lanthimos-directed film and went straight to the set of Irish Blood to audition actors being a producer, Silverstone admitted she has found relaxation for a while.

“I was kept a little bit torn between everything so I wasn't as relaxed. I was more pulled in a lot of directions," she revealed.

“(I am) really, really loving the mornings where I wake up and get my son off to school, make his breakfast and his lunch. Then I go on a walk with my dog, and then I work all day. It's still busy, but it's not insanity.”

It is pertinent to mention that Silverstone is mom to son Bear whom she shares with ex-husband Christopher Jarecki.