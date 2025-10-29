Kate Middleton fears Andrew's actions could hurt her children

Kate Middleton ‘sick to her stomach’ over Prince Andrew scandal

Kate Middleton is reportedly "deeply upset" over Prince Andrew's latest scandal that has damaged the royal family's image.

As per a recent report by Radaronline.com, the Princess of Wales "feels sick to her stomach" by Andrew's renewed allegations about his links to Jeffrey Epstein

Advertisement

The 43-year-old princess, who revealed her cancer diagnosis in March 2024, wanted to focus on her health and family but the latest scandal has left her "physically and emotionally drained."

"Kate feels sick to her stomach that it's happening all over again. After everything she's been through, she just wants peace, stability, and to protect her children. The stress of it all couldn't come at a worse time," a royal source told the outlet.

After the controversy, Andrew and his ex wife Sarah Ferguson have dropped their royal titles after a discussion with King Charles and Prince William.

A second source shared that "Kate is both devastated and angry" as "she feels let down after spending years helping to rebuild public faith in the royals, only for Andrew's actions to undo so much of that progress."

"She's adamant this has to stop now – she won't let it stain the future for her children."

Another palace insider added, "She's concentrating on her recovery, body and mind. That's why all the upheaval around Andrew feels unbearable to her. She's doing her best to stay centered for her children and William, but this constant drama makes it incredibly hard."