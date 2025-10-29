 
BTS' RM speaks at Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEO Summit: Watch

Watch BTS RM’s speech at Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEO Summit

Reuters
October 29, 2025

The leader of Korean boyband BTS, RM, addressed the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEO Summit on Wednesday (October 29), calling for greater cultural diversity and creative collaboration across the region, as leaders gathered in his home country for a trade forum overshadowed by protectionist worries.

At a side event of the APEC leaders’ meeting in Gyeongju, the 31-year old rapper told business and political leaders that BTS’s early years were marked by questions about where Korea was, rather than about their music, saying the group’s global rise had changed perceptions of Korean culture.

"When cultural barriers come down and different voices harmonise together, there's an explosion of creative energy," he said.

RM said K-pop’s worldwide reach was built on “respecting diversity and embracing world cultures” while maintaining Korea’s own identity.

The appearance marked the first time a K-pop artist has spoken at the APEC CEO Summit.

